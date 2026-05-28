Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Kamil's avatar
Kamil
4h

We shouldnt have presidents or anybody in congress older than 65, let alone, 60. They should also take drug and congnitive tests before and during presidency every so often (drug testing very often).

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Jim Ward's avatar
Jim Ward
4h

They’re just following the script. The World is a stage.

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