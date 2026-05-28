Rubio Shows Concern As Trump Falls Asleep/Nods-off During Conference(s).
From Greg M
Lions… lets be nice here. Ok?
Rubio, who is being preened for 2028, is showing concern. Rightly so IMO.
Lions. Trump has frequently appeared to nod off during official meetings and events recently, and he has also experienced public stumbles.
With Biden, who did the same thing… I admit that I was VERY unkind to him at the time… and I should have been more compassionate.
GM
We shouldnt have presidents or anybody in congress older than 65, let alone, 60. They should also take drug and congnitive tests before and during presidency every so often (drug testing very often).
They’re just following the script. The World is a stage.