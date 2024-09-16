Lions.
This is how SEVERE the current issue is with central banks now inflating the world money supply at a pace which has never been seen before. (Keep in mind, this is going on at the same time that the world economy is contracting at its fastest pace on record).
The Global Broad Money Supply Reached $129 Trillion in December 2023. Global broad money s…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.