Lions…
Russia shrugs off Trump’s “You Have 50 Day's” threat of “Very Severe Tariffs.
JUST THEATER FOR THE MASSES. (Bread and Circuses). Trump is not speaking to Russia, he’s speaking to his voter base, to show “strength.” This “50-day” deadline is a rhetorical stunt, a ticking clock designed to create spectacle.
RUSSIA SHRUGS BECAUSE THEY’VE DE-DOLLARIZED
R…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.