Lions…

Russia shrugs off Trump’s “You Have 50 Day's” threat of “Very Severe Tariffs.

JUST THEATER FOR THE MASSES. (Bread and Circuses). Trump is not speaking to Russia, he’s speaking to his voter base, to show “strength.” This “50-day” deadline is a rhetorical stunt, a ticking clock designed to create spectacle.

RUSSIA SHRUGS BECAUSE THEY’VE DE-DOLLARIZED

R…