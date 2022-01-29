I had said in a recent video that the current issues with Russia and Ukraine is more than likely just some kind of arms deal.
Will it lead to an actual conflict?
Consider this…
War/the propagation of war/movement of weapons/building and expanding the war machine IS THE BUSINESS OF GOVERNMENT… and all they need to do in order to get the people to support…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.