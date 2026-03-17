Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Toni Lakin's avatar
Toni Lakin
4h

I am proud of him for resigning with integrity!!! We have lost integrity and need to get it back.

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6 replies by Gregory Mannarino and others
James's avatar
James
4h

Trump is just turning into a total fool. How do you trash someone with Joe Kents resume. If he has a difference of opinion, let it go at that, and be done. Do not trash him.

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