Scum Trump RIPS A Gold Star Husband. (A Green Beret Himself), Who Lost His Wife Shannon Kent To A Suicide Bombing In Syria. CALLING HIM WEAK.
From Greg M
Trump is lower than scum.
Trump criticized former Green Beret Joe Kent as being "weak" after Kent resigned from his position as director of the National Counterterrorism Center.
In his resignation letter, Kent a highly decorated veteran with 11 combat deployments stated he could not "in good conscience" support a war he believed was based on misinformation and served no benefit to the American people.
GM
I am proud of him for resigning with integrity!!! We have lost integrity and need to get it back.
Trump is just turning into a total fool. How do you trash someone with Joe Kents resume. If he has a difference of opinion, let it go at that, and be done. Do not trash him.