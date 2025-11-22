Self Driving Buses... Thoughts?
From Greg M
Lions…
Would you feel comfortable stepping into a full-sized self-driving bus loaded with passengers?
Because they are coming…
Thoughts?
GM
There is no way in hell I would get on a bus with no driver any more than I'd get in a taxi with no driver yet we are producing generation after generation of idiots that prefer to just put their nose in their phone and have some machine do the driving that actually used that lump 3 ft above their ass
I saw something on YT that said the concept of electric buses has already proven impractical given the daily demands of start and stop city service. Also, the logistics of it all (charging requirements) would require purchasing many more busses. But to get us ready for the carnage they've unleashed hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrant drivers who are untrained on our roads that have already killed a lot of folks.