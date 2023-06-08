Lions and friends…
This market continues to defy everything thrown at it. As I covered in my post-market video below, the 10yr yield has dropped 10 basis points in just 2 days, that along with the relative strength of the dollar falling hard today is what pushed stocks higher.
I have decided to start aggressively selling puts.
As an example:
Today, just at …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.