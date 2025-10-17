Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Gregory’s NewsletterSubscribe to watch"SHADOW BANKING." Where Credit Lives... AND WHERE CREDIT WILL ALSO DIE. MannarinoFrom Greg MGregory MannarinoOct 17, 2025∙ Paid1221714ShareLions.Here is a link to the articleShadow Banking...(Tremor Watch). Part 1.Gregory Mannarino·1:01 PMLions… Regional banks are breaking, again.Read full story1.Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inGregory’s NewsletterSubscribeAuthorsGregory MannarinoRecent PostsEXPECT A NEW PHASE OF REGIONAL BANK FAILURES... U.S. DOLLAR ON SUICIDE WATCH. Mannarino22 hrs ago • Gregory MannarinoARE YOU READY? The Debt Paradox Grand Finale. MannarinoOct 16 • Gregory MannarinoTHE U.S. IS GETTING PRICE CONTROLS... AS JP MORGAN ISSUES A WARNING ON THE BANKS. MannarinoOct 15 • Gregory MannarinoTHE DEBT PARADOX... Why “Too Much” Is Never Enough. (Part 2). MannarinoOct 15 • Gregory MannarinoWhen The Fed Says... "Don't Worry." It's Time To Worry. Mannarino Oct 14 • Gregory MannarinoPRESIDENTIAL STOCK MARKET PUMP AND DUMP SCHEME 2.0. (Plus The Debt Paradox). MannarinoOct 14 • Gregory MannarinoARE YOU READY FOR THE COMING PRICE EXPLOSION OF PHYSICAL SILVER? MannarinoOct 13 • Gregory Mannarino