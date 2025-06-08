Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce's avatar
Bruce
10h

Youtube is not free speech it is nothing but corporate censorship. I think the best way to work around it, is send your videos as an attachment along with your normal material to our emails. This way it is a targeted audience that appreciates hearing your views. It is the best way to cut out the censorship!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
dean myers's avatar
dean myers
10h

utub works for evil,,everyone who thinks knows this NOW

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
72 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture