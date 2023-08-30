Lions and friends…
“Treasury’s Financial Report admits that the current combination of government debt and projected deficits is not feasible as a matter of arithmetic because it would result in an outrageously high government debt-to-GDP ratio.” Read more… click HERE.
What all this comes down to is a situation which can, and will, only get much worse as …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.