Lions, it seems that VERY MANY of you are writing to me about shorting crude, and a lot of you are already short.
In my opinion shorting crude here is not a good idea. I am not saying that a pullback will not occur, it certainly may do that, but timing that correctly is tricky.
I will not be shorting crude, but I will be looking for opportunities to buy …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.