Lions…
It appears that some of you are taking up short positions against the market/SP500.
Personally I think shorting the market here carries with it a lot of risk, depending on how you set up your trade of course.
Keep in mind, that we don’t even have a market. Moreover, the Fed can get in here along with other central banks at any time and start to buy …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.