Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
carole doerr's avatar
carole doerr
6h

Trump was selected to make the people poorer and the banks richer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Grit's avatar
Grit
6h

These folks are the master class of diabolical magicians and with the help of their assistants (legacy media) “the majority of “we the people” are sucked right into their tricks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture