(SITUATION-CRITICAL...) ANOTHER PUBLIC BAILOUT! TRILLIONS IN TOXIC DEBT THIS TIME. Mannarino
Trump was selected to make the people poorer and the banks richer.
These folks are the master class of diabolical magicians and with the help of their assistants (legacy media) “the majority of “we the people” are sucked right into their tricks.