(Situation Critical). WE JUST GOT A COMPLETELY NEW AND UNCONSTITUTIONAL FINANCIAL SYSTEM. Mannarino
From Greg M
The Fed, the government, the banks, and the corporations are all tag-teaming us into oblivion. They’re basically all the same entity at this point. One hydra with several heads.
Greg, check this out: confirmation of what you are saying. Circle, the handler of USDC, has filed registration with the OCC to create the first national digital currency bank. Dead up a CBDC with a new name.
https://cointelegraph.com/explained/circle-wants-to-launch-americas-first-digital-currency-bank-heres-what-it-could-offer
https://thewinepress.substack.com/p/ceo-who-manages-stablecoin-usdc-says