TODAY MAY BE ONE OF THE GREATEST DAYS OF MY LIFE.

As most of you know, my sister Lori has been fighting pancreatic cancer, near death.

Last week her Dr. told her there was not much left for her as her disease had progressed into multiple organs. METASTATIC CANCER.

She went for a scan 3 days ago for which she got the result today.

DISEASE FREE! NO CANC…