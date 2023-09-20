Since World War Two, the Fed has achieved a so-called soft landing arguably just once, in the mid-1990s. Every other time the Fed has embarked on a rate-raising cycle the economy has crashed.
Why so? Higher borrowing costs depress consumer spending and business investment, which in turns leads to rising layoffs. That reduces spending even further until a…
