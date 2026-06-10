Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gaziboman's avatar
Gaziboman
1h

Based on everything I’ve seen Greg it makes sense to have this guy in charge of the intelligence agencies because he has none therefore we can just make it up as we go. Fake it till you make it.🤣

Reply
Share
4 replies by Gregory Mannarino and others
Craig's avatar
Craig
1h

Pulte will be building houses for all the Israelis coming to America

Reply
Share
42 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture