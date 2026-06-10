Lions… explain this to me.

President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post that Bill Pulte would take over as acting director of national intelligence on June 19.

But what makes Pulte qualified?

My opinion. For housing finance, YES… he has the background… but for intelligence chief? His qualification case looks extremely weak.

Pulte is the current Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and the Federal Home Loan Bank system.

OK.

But if Trump is talking about Pulte as acting Director of National Intelligence, that is a totally different universe.

The DNI oversees the US intelligence community. That role normally demands serious experience in national security, intelligence, military, foreign policy, classified operations, counterterrorism, cyber threats, and interagency command.

So Lions… what am I missing here?

Is this guy Pulte qualified?

Maybe I am missing something?