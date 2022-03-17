Lions and friends!

I just wanted to share this picture of my 1968 Hemi Super Stock Barracuda, (below) which just got a new coat of paint. The car is currently in the process of a rotisserie restoration and I should have it back in June ready to race! And race it I will!

Here are some quick specs:

426 Hemi, bored and stroked to 500 cubic inches.

4 speed tran…