I bought SPY $294 calls which expire March 31, 2021
GM
How to play a position. If you put on a big gain early on you can choose to close half the position pull a profit and ride the other half. You could also choose to close the entire position and lock in a full profit. You can also choose to hold onto it...It’s all about risk tolerance. Moreover, I woul…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.