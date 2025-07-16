Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KayAnne Riley's avatar
KayAnne Riley
1h

And yet the top story on Fox is the coverup of Biden’s dementia. Top story on CNN is how MAGA true believers are disappointed in Trump. Oddly, I couldn’t give one sh*t about either of those “Top Stories.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Ol Hickory's avatar
Ol Hickory
1h

Fed Now is already in operation. I sold some XRP and transferred it to my bank. There was an option for an “instant transfer” with a $5 dollar fee. In 10 minutes the money appeared in my bank account (despite the bank being closed). The description of the deposit said it was a Fed Now transfer. I was a bit shocked because I didn’t even realize Fed Now was already operational.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture