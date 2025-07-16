Lions…

This Epstein distraction? It’s spectacle of sealed files, redacted names, media frenzy, and manufactured outrage. But in truth, it’s a veil… a thick Babylonian smoke cloud to conceal something.

So what is it? What are they pulling off while they have everyone distracted?

A government approved, Fed-regulated, private digital currency system.

That’s right… not a CBDC straight from the Fed, but stablecoins, issued by private companies/corporations and controlled/overseen by the Federal Reserve. It’s a backdoor into the Digital Slave System.

Let’s break it down.

Trump’s executive order banning a CBDC was sleight of hand, a magician’s misdirection. While the crowd cheered "He’s protecting our freedom!", he quietly opened a side door…

ENTER STABLECOINS. “THE “WORKAROUND.”

Here’s how the game is played.

Trump’s CBDC Ban = Illusion of Sovereignty. Executive Order = “No CBDC from the Fed.” It looks like freedom, sounds like resistance, but in reality? It protects nothing from a privately issued, Fed-regulated digital currency.

The Pivot to Stablecoins.

What are these? Privately issued digital dollars backed by fiat, controlled by private companies. Regulated by the Federal Reserve and Treasury. And Now we get DIGITAL SLAVERY THRU ANOTHER DOOR… No privacy. No accountability. No limits on tracking or control.

AMERICA FIRST FOR WHO?

For the Fed, who still controls the system. For the 1%, who profit from the tech, regulation, and surveillance architecture. For the People? Bread and Digital Circuses.

THE DECEPTION DECODED…

“No CBDC?” Trump’s “ban” simply shifted the label, not the outcome. He rebranded the digital dollar with stablecoins.

The Stablecoin Con. “Stable” to WHAT? They're pegged to the US dollar, which itself is backed by… nothing but debt. So it’s a token pegged to another dying token. ITS A CON NESTED INSIDE A CON!

