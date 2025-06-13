Lions… They are running the playbook.
False war to distract from debt ruin. Crisis to cover collapse. Manufactured fear to justify new controls. Babylon playing the same tired script again, again, again.
Many are blind.
Remember the pattern.
First, financial cracks (stock volatility, debt stress). Then, propaganda surge (media beating war drums). Then, a shock event (false flag or real provoked war). Finally, tighten the control grid (financial lock-up, digital fiat rollout, censorship, martial measures).
GM
“When all else fails they take you to war” as Celente says. I’m only surprised they didn’t do it Friday night. Makes me think they might want the market to tank.
Yep WW3 is coming! Hence why Nikola Tesla wanted to roll out zero point energy he knew pegging the world economy to crude oil and other natural resources will lead to WW3 and the extinction of mankind!