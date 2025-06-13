Lions… They are running the playbook.



False war to distract from debt ruin. Crisis to cover collapse. Manufactured fear to justify new controls. Babylon playing the same tired script again, again, again.

Many are blind.

Remember the pattern.

First, financial cracks (stock volatility, debt stress). Then, propaganda surge (media beating war drums). Then, a shock event (false flag or real provoked war). Finally, tighten the control grid (financial lock-up, digital fiat rollout, censorship, martial measures).

GM

