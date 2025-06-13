Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ol Hickory's avatar
Ol Hickory
2h

“When all else fails they take you to war” as Celente says. I’m only surprised they didn’t do it Friday night. Makes me think they might want the market to tank.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
Digital Grave Digga's avatar
Digital Grave Digga
2h

Yep WW3 is coming! Hence why Nikola Tesla wanted to roll out zero point energy he knew pegging the world economy to crude oil and other natural resources will lead to WW3 and the extinction of mankind!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
86 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture