Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John's avatar
John
1h

Gregory:

I keep getting these replies to my comments, claiming it's from you. I know it's some scam, but maybe you can block this clown:

Gregory

3h

Edited

Thanks for the love and support you've shown me I'll like to introduce you to something huge and profitable, I did the investment and it worked for me so I decided to share it with you all. I know It’s out of the box but think it should help.

If you're interested I'll like you to reach to my personal broker Mrs. Jennifer Mason she's going to guide you on how the investment works, trust me this is very lucrative and Life changing. You're going to thank me later for this.

Reach out to her on WhatsApp 👇

╋𝟏 (316) 254-3819

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Gregory Mannarino and others
DawnieR's avatar
DawnieR
7m

If DUMBED-DOWN AmeriKans had functioning brain cells, they would be capable of seeking out FOREIGN Press, and would be reading/watching what goes on, in the rest of the world.

GO TO the actual countries (Russia, Iran, Syria, India, ect) and their country's news sites. Instead of letting MSM and the FAKE 'indy/alt news' sites PROPAGANDIZE you.

Because IF one DID do that.....they would KNOW that Iran has NO NUKES, are NOT BUILDING any NUKES.....and have NO INTENTION of acquiring NUKES!

And if one pays attention/follows TRULY INDY 'voices' out there, such as Larry C. Johnson, Douglas McGregor, Garland Nixon, George Galloway, The Duran, Dimitri Lascaris, just to name a few.....you would KNOW this about Iran!!!

From Early May 2025......

As war looms over Iran, independent journalists gather in Tehran

https://rumble.com/v6sz33j-as-war-looms-over-iran-independent-journalists-gather-in-tehran.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

Iran’s Nuclear Energy Spokesman Speaks With Reason2Resist

https://rumble.com/v6tb4dl-irans-nuclear-energy-spokesman-speaks-with-reason2resist.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

Report from Tehran: Iran's Aerospace Forces Say They're Ready To Strike Back

https://rumble.com/v6t0q6r-report-from-tehran-irans-aerospace-forces-say-theyre-ready-to-strike-back.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

A Glimpse at Life In the Capital of Iran

https://rumble.com/v6tb57z-a-glimpse-at-life-in-the-capital-of-iran.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

Individuals should really stop being 'IGNORANT AmeriKans', it's an 'ugly look'!

Seek your knowledge and understanding from places other than MSM and/or FAKE 'Indy'/'Alt' *cough* 'news'.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture