Stock Futures Rise And Crude Oil Drops On More Illusion/Delusion. Another #FAKE "Talks With Iran" Fairytale. (Go Ahead... Make It Up).
From Greg M
Lions. And here we go again… round and round.
MAJOR KEY POINT. Same old “talks story.”
Todays perception management message is the same as it ever was…. “talks” that Iran has not even agreed to have.
Lions… lets break this new piece of regurgitated propaganda down.
So Lions…. as I am writing this stock futures are rising, crude is backing off, and the mac…