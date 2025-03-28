Lions…Today’s economic news regarding labor market weakness, rising core inflation, consumer sentiment now at a 32 month low, is hitting the stock market hard-EVEN THOUGH the 10-year yield is falling as (someone is buying a lot of debt). For now I say we continue to load up on gold, and especially silver. ALSO, and some will hate this, gain exposure to …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.