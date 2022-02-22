I generally do this on Mondays, but yesterday the market was closed.

Lions… IMO the banks remain THE spot to be putting money to work, JPM, GS, BAC. I would also advocate to continue to nibble at QQQ.

The MMRI is hovering around 115.5, CLICK HERE: https://traderschoice.net/about-traders-choice/ and the 10yr yield remains below 2%. DXY flat.

NO RED FLAGS.

GM