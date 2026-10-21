Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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John M. McGuire's avatar
John M. McGuire
5dEdited

... and millions of saps can get set up like bowling pins.

I'm not sure what's taught today, but the #1 Rule of Investing used to be "never invest more than you can afford to lose."

A lot of dupes are about to take the Nestea Plunge, along with the soon-to-be-eulogized U$D.

Really: this script isn't that hard to read.

We watched them trade American blood, sweat, tears and treasure for opium: in Vietnam and, more recently, in our 20-year occupation of Afghanistan.

Anyone expecting a happy ending from this cast and crew has really got their signals crossed.

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Queen👸🏽's avatar
Queen👸🏽
5d

👸🏽🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

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