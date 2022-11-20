I ran an 11.02 on an 11.06 dial in, which means I “broke out.” Car is turning out to be faster than I thought!
So even though I won the race, I lost.
Had an absolutely fantastic time racing the car during the week though, even when I damaged the engine! Because I had fun repairing it.
I will see you in the morning pre-market. Count on it!
VERY MUCH LOVE!
GM
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.