SURRENDER. How Iran Just Won The War. Trump Threatens Strikes. Iran Responds By Widening And Hitting More Targets. Then Trump Backs Down Saying... "A RAPID DEAL COULD BE CLOSE."
From Greg M
Lions. There is just no way. No words I can write that can accurately describe what just happened.
Lets start with a quick rewind over the last 24-36 hours.
Trump threatened to hit Iran “very hard.” Promising another major US strike as imminent punishment for Iran continuing attacks and widening.
But instead…
MAJOR KEY POINT. Two Words. Asymmetric Warfare…