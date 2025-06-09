Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ol Hickory's avatar
Ol Hickory
7h

Greg we can’t really share your work because people don’t want to know this stuff. Their heads are buried in the sand

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Annie Oakley's avatar
Annie Oakley
11m

To Christine Roman: you asked about the cross emoji and the praying emoji. I think you are asking what they mean to me. When I see the cross I think about how Christ Jesus took upon Himself the sins of all of us. He shed his blood for us so that we can have eternal life if we confess our sins, repent and ask God to take control of our life He will do just that. The praying hands to me mean that I am praying for you.

How to you view the emojis?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture