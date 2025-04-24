Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

Str8_Shot
Apr 24

Over the years, I’ve learned NOT to take “economists,” especially such as those from Goldman Sachs, at their word. Occasionally they’ll be right to some extent, but I distinctly remember Goldman Sachs calling for “OIL at $300/barrel” in 2021/2022. Never happened, not by a long shot!

DawnieR
Apr 24

To the TRUMP CULT, who like to scream....."B...b...b...but, he BANNED CBDC!".

COMPREHEND THIS!........

Stablecoins Are the Equivalent of the Pallets of Cash That Went to Iraq

https://rumble.com/v6sct6h-stablecoins-are-the-equivalent-of-the-pallets-of-cash-that-went-to-iraq.html?playlist_id=watch-history

To EVERYONE......PAY ATTENTION when CANADA and MEXICO are mentioned.

As I keep saying......TRAITOR Trump is ushering us in to the NORTH AMERICAN UNION!

(USSA + Canada + Greenland + Panama (+Mexico is already on board) = NAU!)

Which means AMERICA will exist NO MORE!

The FINAL NAIL in Our coffin is what TRAITOR Trump was selected for!

3 replies
27 more comments...

