(SYSTEMIC FAILURE RAPIDLY WORSENING...) EXPECT HYPERINFLATION, RATIONING. Mannarino
From Greg M
Over the years, I’ve learned NOT to take “economists,” especially such as those from Goldman Sachs, at their word. Occasionally they’ll be right to some extent, but I distinctly remember Goldman Sachs calling for “OIL at $300/barrel” in 2021/2022. Never happened, not by a long shot!
To the TRUMP CULT, who like to scream....."B...b...b...but, he BANNED CBDC!".
COMPREHEND THIS!........
Stablecoins Are the Equivalent of the Pallets of Cash That Went to Iraq
To EVERYONE......PAY ATTENTION when CANADA and MEXICO are mentioned.
As I keep saying......TRAITOR Trump is ushering us in to the NORTH AMERICAN UNION!
(USSA + Canada + Greenland + Panama (+Mexico is already on board) = NAU!)
Which means AMERICA will exist NO MORE!
The FINAL NAIL in Our coffin is what TRAITOR Trump was selected for!