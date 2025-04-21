(TAKE ACTION NOW!) US DOLLAR GETTING BLASTED (AGAIN...) STOCK MARKET SET TO FALL (AGAIN). Mannarino
Gold is now $3432.
Rising Gold confidence means falling economy confidence.
If I were you, I’d listen to Scott Ritter. He says Marco Rubio, trump’s Secretary of State hates trump and stabs trump in the back every chance he gets. Trump has surrounded himself with enemies who are working against him. The “Palace Intrigue” continues!
In the following video, at 0:12:28 Scott Ritter calls trump’s Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth “a baby” who doesn’t understand the military, who is dealing with the “man-child”, donald trump, who doesn’t understand the military either. This video gets deep…………...
Scott Ritter: Trump Strikes Back | Iran Defiant | Yemen & Russia Hold the Line
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vujY6fDmMrY
Melania trump on donald trump
https://x.com/AnnieForTruth/status/1913462800917438954
trump vs. Xi Jinpeng
https://x.com/zhongzheng228/status/1913170230819557709
HUGE Houston protest against trump
https://x.com/MAGACult2/status/1913750860418474230