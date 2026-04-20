Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Les Ranger's avatar
Les Ranger
40m

Greg I have to disagree with you on this post. We did get something! We got screwed again and again and again. Raping of the US citizens.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Gregory Mannarino and others
Digital Grave Digga's avatar
Digital Grave Digga
43m

The Grifting Clown show continues... when will it end....

Reply
Share
6 replies
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture