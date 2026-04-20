Lions. As we discussed months ago on this, after the Supreme Court invalidated Trump’s emergency tariff authority as illegal, the legal refund is going to the importer of record.

NOT YOU, WHO ACTUALLY PAID THE TARIFF…

Why?

Because that is who Customs collected the duty from. AND WE GET ZERO.

YOU PAID THE TARIFF AND THEY GET THE REFUND.

Lions, this is how the system works as we outlined at the onset. When the tariff hit, the cost was pushed through the chain and landed where it always lands in the end… on you.

Higher prices. Less purchasing power. YOU, the average guy who actually absorbed the pain gets nothing.

No check.

No credit.

No relief.

Its the corporations who file the claims… and its the public who eats the cost.

That is the game.

You paid the tariff.

They get the refund.

Just as we said WOULD happen from day one…

That is the scam in plain English.

So who WILL get paid? Here are a Few.

Walmart: about $10.2 billion

Target: about $2.2 billion

Nike: about $1.0 billion

Kohl’s: about $550 million

Gap: about $400–500 million

Macy’s: about $320–400 million

And others…..

GM