HEADLINE.

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he could punish China with additional tariffs over its purchases of Russian oil.

Lions… According to this article above… China has responded firmly, defending its oil imports as legitimate, and asserted its right to secure its energy interests amid mounting U.S. pressure. (I literally copy/pasted that from the article).

Moreover Trump’s own trade advisor, Peter Navarro, is himself casting doubt that this will even happen! (Go ahead, make that one up).

Bottom line…

Lions. This on/off/postponed/cancelled tariffs are not a strategy… it’s starting to looking erratic and incoherent. These flip-flops and threats are theatrics played on political stages, but is anyone even taking this seriously anymore?

GM