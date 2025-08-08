HEADLINE.
(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he could punish China with additional tariffs over its purchases of Russian oil.
Lions… According to this article above… China has responded firmly, defending its oil imports as legitimate, and asserted its right to secure its energy interests amid mounting U.S. pressure. (I literally copy/pasted that from the article).
Moreover Trump’s own trade advisor, Peter Navarro, is himself casting doubt that this will even happen! (Go ahead, make that one up).
Bottom line…
Lions. This on/off/postponed/cancelled tariffs are not a strategy… it’s starting to looking erratic and incoherent. These flip-flops and threats are theatrics played on political stages, but is anyone even taking this seriously anymore?
GM
I'm hoping Americans now realize Trump TAKES orders from the Military Industrial Complex, Central Banks, Wall Street, and Corporations. The three-lettered agency blew it when their intelligence AND arrogance didn't show China now makes and holds the cards. The Rare Earths shipments from China has now stopped. Ukraine signed over their Rare Earths rights to the United States for arms and ammunition. The MIC needs these minerals to keep their war machine going and Putin knows this. The U.S. is all bark and no bite.
They are desperate for WW3, before Wall Street tanks.