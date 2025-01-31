Lions…
Just a quick note.
With Trump’s 25% tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, slated to begin tomorrow, I am not even sure that the market is 100% convinced this will happen.
I say that because the reaction by the market on the news was somewhat muted. It will be interesting to see if
1. They actually do happen and
2. How the futures market will react.
…
