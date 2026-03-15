Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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John Wesley's avatar
John Wesley
23m

You are a poet too. Love it

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Tim Morrison's avatar
Tim Morrison
23m

He's a poet, and we didn't even know it!

Great stuff Greg!

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