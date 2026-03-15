Lions. Lets have some fun!

An Ode to Trump Apologists.

By Gregory Mannarino

TDS

When denial dies, they weaponize.

When deflection ends, they smear their friends.

When attacks fall through, they then blame you.

When lies won’t land and facts won’t bend,

they shout “TDS!” When arguments end.

Not a rebuttal. Not a reply.

Just a weak man’s shield, when his slogans die.

Deny Deflect, Attack And Distress.

Then comes the cry of “TDS!”

No truth, No light, No facts, No spine.

Just a coward’s excuse dressed up as a line.

Just fear in a mask, pretending it’s fine.

Just slogans collapsing… in real time.

Just panic wrapped up in a party line.

GM