Lions and friends…
As you may know, I recently bought this 2017 COPO Camaro, (pictured below) which is equipped with a Supercharged LSX Engine.
Well…
I have already had several Tesla owners challenge me to a quarter mile run, and I have accepted those challenges… (What these guys don’t know is this car runs 8 second quarter mile times).
I will keep you pos…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.