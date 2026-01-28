Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
2h

Awesome, thanks for getting this out thete Gregory! If we can get this in front of millions of people, we may just have a shot at winning this thing. Here are solutions:

We first need to build a platform of local strength, self-dependence, and resiliency. Once done, and we have a solid foundation from which to stand, from there we are begin working on taking bac the higher levels: country, state, federal.

The following solutions were crowdsouced by our punlication from various forums across the web, and we have distilled them into this:

The solution is to get local, get self-dependent, get the common unity back in community by building webs of resilience with your neighbors, get control of your school boards, mayors and sherrif's office, and town councils (the last places we still hold all of the cards), get a garden in your lawn no matter how small, a single tomato plant is better than nothing, get a well (water is your most important resource hands down), get ready, get moving, get doing, and, if so inclined, get God.

Detailed:

Don't build a bigger fence to keep our your neighbor, build a bigger table.

The only winning move is not to play their sick game. They thrive on our energy and fear, angst, doubt, and dread they stir in us. The one thing these emotional vampires hate the most is for their manipulation and terrorism to get ignored. Cut down your TV & internet usage by 97%, go local, and all of their terror goes away meanwhile we become stronger as they flail around in angst. Here’s how:

Civilization, goes and old maxim, is never more than three meals away from barbarism—once the food deliveries stop, so does law and order. Therefore, the baseline of preparedness is as follows:

Put all your support behind your local farmers, then become your own. A garden in every lawn should be standard. You can no longer trust anything from a corporation, so cutting out reliance on a retailer is a good place to start thinking about your resiliency. ‘Incorporated’ City water isn’t viable either for its quality or reliability, so wells must be dug (there is no resource more important in your life than clean water, hands down).

Beyond that, begin ending your dependence on their enslavement protocol Federal Notes by creating local currencies and discovering the lost art of bartering, and again start - these cannot be emphasized enough - stitching together webs of alliances with your neighbors for resiliency, defense, and resource sharing (they might grow what you do not and vice versa)—put the “common unity” back in community, and get control of those town councils, mayor and sherrif offices, and school boards (the few places we still hold all of the cards) and get your kids out of them. Finally: stop eating, listening to, and watching things that are bad for your mind, body, and spirit, and, if so inclined, spend a good chunk of your time on your knees each day.

Above all: Fear not. Live your life. Find your happiness. Turn your back on those who would gleefully turn it into misery. Win the game by refusing to play theirs.

All of the above is a recipe for success and if everyone did this, we would take the world back in a groundswell. Let's get to work building a future worth living in, together, because if we do not, Harari & Co will ensure we will not have one:

----

WEF Head Yuval Harari, NYTimes Interview On What he thinks of the "Useless Class"—Us: thinking about all this, puts it this way: “Utopia and dystopia depends on your values.” … The useless class he describes is uniquely vulnerable. “If a century ago you mounted a revolution against exploitation, you knew that when bad comes to worse, they can’t shoot all of us because they need us,” he said, citing army service and factory work.

Now it is becoming less clear why the ruling elite would not just kill the new useless class. “You’re totally expendable,” he told the audience. … “We don’t need you. But we are nice, so we’ll take care of you.” —Archived Uneditable Source (worth reading in full): https://archive.is/rWLoO

Reply
Share
6 replies
Jeremy Scott's avatar
Jeremy Scott
1h

Mega Profound

Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture