Lions and friends…
A selloff in government bonds has pushed the yield on the 10-year Treasury note to its highest level in 16 years.
Risk in this market is getting VERY high.
If you are a long term investor, it may be wise to sit tight for now, do not add to long positions, or do so cautiously.
If you are an intra-day trader, or swing trader, there may be …
