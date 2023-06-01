Lions and friends…
In just 2 weeks the US 10YR yield, the benchmark, has dropped 21 basis points- MASSIVE debt buying…
This opens up a door for cash to flow into risk assets/stocks.
This market is so heavily manipulated today that its hard to get your head around, or even trade it.
It seems that the Fed., in this case, is determined to keep yields suppresse…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.