Lions…
If a single one of you believes that jobs reports will get “more accurate” moving forward… I would not believe it.
According to this article, today, “Job reports will get more accurate,” Lutnick predicts before BLS reveals sluggish August hiring. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick predicted the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ jobs reports will …
