Lions…

Tell me………. Have you had enough yet? Because I have………………………………………..

Lets discuss THE OBVIOUS.

THE BANKS ARE BEING PROTECTED.

Every policy, every silence, proves this. Interest rates are the weapon of choice in a fiat system. But that weapon is no longer wielded for the people… it’s used to keep the banking parasite alive.

Why won't they raise rates?

Because higher rates expose the rot.. Government debt becomes unpayable. Zombie corporations collapse overnight. Derivatives implode. Private and central banks begin to hemorrhage losses. So instead, they keep rates low/artificially suppressed.

TRANSFER THE PAIN TO THE PUBLIC.

Inflation becomes the silent tax. Currency is devalued by design. Wages stagnate, but prices soar. Savings are destroyed and home ownership becomes a fantasy.

LIONS! This is monetary euthanasia… not for the banks, but for the people.

The lie is that they are trying to fight inflation. (The truth is this, they are sacrificing YOU to save THEIR SYSTEM). Is this not obvious enough yet?

NOT A SINGLE WORLD LEADER OBJECTS.

And why would they? They are either installed/selected by the machine, or just as bad, complicit in the illusion. No politician dares demand rate hikes or an end to the central banks… instead we hear demands for lower rates and a weaker dollar (go ahead, make it up).

Because the entire global NEW WORLD ORDER is about keeping this parasite alive.

Thoughts? Comments?

GM