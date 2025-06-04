Lions…

Today’s Headline.

Lions… 37,000 Jobs = Economic Hospice. (And 37,000 is the number they are “letting us know.”) The real numbers are FAR worse.

Let’s break this down.

First. The ISM Manufacturing PMI has been in contraction territory (<50) for over a year now… THIS a sustained collapse of the US industrial backbone. That’s not a "slowdown." That’s a recession inside the real economy.

BEHIND THE CURTAIN… TRUE ECONOMIC CONTRACTION.

Here's what Babylon doesn’t want you to know.

Private Sector Job Growth Has Collapsed.

By their own numbers, only 37,000 new jobs from private businesses last month. That’s a death rattle for small and mid-size enterprises. This is decay, not growth. Productivity is Shrinking.

Output is falling. Business investment is falling. Inventories are climbing. Why? Because there is no real demand. The consumer is tapped out, crushed under record credit card debt and shrinking purchasing power. GDP is a Mirage.

Even the official GDP data is being revised down post-release. First, it's 2.0%, then it’s quietly revised to 1.3%. That’s not growth …that’s fabrication.

WHY THE ILLUSION STILL HOLDS (BARELY).

Government deficit spending is the last thing keeping the system on life support. Inflation has hollowed out everything. Even services are slowing now, BY TODAY’S NUMBERS! And when services stall it’s game over.

WE ARE IN THE "PRETEND PHASE" BEFORE THE PLUNGE.

Right now, we are in the collapse masked by delay. The system has already cracked, but the full break hasn't been announced. Babylon will distract with war, shock events, staged victories, or new digital schemes. But the rot is terminal, and, it will not stop.

The lie is that we’re slowing. The truth?

We are FREE-FALLING.

The smallest increase in 2+ years means we're not growing, we're barely breathing. Small businesses aren't just struggling they're being systematically erased. Why? Babylon doesn’t want entrepreneurs. It wants employees, dependents, and obedient consumers.

So… who’s to blame? The Fed & Central Banks Are to Blame.

What This REALLY Means? The real economy is dying, the middle class is vanishing, and the independent worker is being replaced by gig serfdom, AI automation, and corporate dependency.

Lions…37,000 is not a jobs report.

It’s a eulogy for Main Street.

PLEASE SHARE THIS…

GM