The COMEX is a paper derivatives market, a casino, and the ENTIRE SCAM depends on ONE THING. That participants DO NOT DEMAND PHYSICAL METAL.

As long as 98–99% of traders are willing to roll paper contracts and accept cash, the COMEX SCAM machine can continue.

THE COMEX METALS RIGGING SCHEME… A FULL BREAKDOWN.

Let’s start with this… The Purpose of the Rigging

To keep the illusion of fiat stability alive. If gold and silver were freely priced, they would expose fiat collapse. To suppress alternative monetary demand. People moving OUT of dollars/euros/yen into real money. To protect bond markets and interest rate manipulation.

If gold/silver price explodes CONFIDENCE IN FIAT COLLAPSES.

COMEX is used as the primary paper suppression mechanism.

How They Do It.

A) Paper Contracts = the Core Weapon

COMEX does not primarily deal in physical metals, it deals in futures contracts.

A futures contract = a paper promise to deliver gold or silver, but 99% of these are NEVER settled physically. They are rolled over, cash-settled, or closed out.

COMEX allows massive leverage. A small amount of money controls a large amount of "paper gold" or "paper silver."

Why It Matters.

This allows banks (JPMorgan, HSBC, Scotia, etc.) to dump HUGE VOLUMES of "paper metal" onto the market without delivering physical metal. This creates the ILLUSION of "huge supply," price is smashed.

B) Naked Shorting.

COMEX players are allowed to short gold/silver contracts without owning the metal, naked shorting. They create artificial selling pressure, price drops. Physical market remains tight, but price says, "no problem here."



C) Spoofing.

Banks place large fake orders to create the appearance of huge buying/selling pressure, these orders are canceled before execution. This manipulates market psychology and triggers algos to follow the false move.

JPMorgan and others have been caught doing this REPEATEDLY! Fined, but never stopped.

D) Unlimited Paper vs. Finite Physical.

Physical gold and silver are finite and scarce. Paper contracts can be created in unlimited quantity. This allows the COMEX to "print" infinite supply, just like fiat currency. (When delivery requests increase too much, the banks go into panic mode and start pushing prices down even harder to scare away physical demand).

Who Is in On It?

Big bullion banks. JPMorgan, HSBC, Scotia (until they exited), others.

COMEX / CME Group. Looks the other way, profits from high trading volume.

CFTC. Regulatory bodies, they allow the scam to continue.

Central banks. Support the system behind the scenes, use leasing/swaps to assist suppression. There is a global network of cooperation to suppress metals and maintain fiat confidence.

Why Hasn’t It Blown Up Yet?

Because 99% of participants settle in cash, they don’t demand physical delivery.

Because retail investors do not understand the paper vs. physical difference.

Because central banks and bullion banks coordinate globally to extend the scam.

Because regulators protect the scheme, when banks are caught, fines are tiny, cost of doing business.

The Cracks in the Wall.

COMEX registered inventories are falling, real physical is vanishing.

Premiums on physical silver and gold are rising showing paper price is fake.

More buyers are demanding physical delivery, (this is THE KEY to breaking the scam).

Asian and BRICS markets are starting to operate OUTSIDE the COMEX system.

When delivery default risk becomes too visible the scam will collapse.

Final Truth.

The COMEX is a paper casino designed to defend fiat currency at all costs.

Gold and silver are real money, the banks know this.

The COMEX rigging is one of the last walls protecting the fiat illusion.

When physical demand overwhelms paper fraud the lid will blow off.

Will the COMEX collapse?

In my opinion, it is not a matter of IF, it is a matter of WHEN.

Why? The system is already fragile.

Registered silver inventories down massively from 2021 highs.

Physical premiums rising even as paper price is smashed.

Global central banks stockpiling gold at record rates, why? Because they KNOW the system is cracking.

The "blowoff" moment will come when… Global confidence in fiat visibly cracks, people scramble for metal. One or more MAJOR buyers refuse to accept paper settlement. COMEX will be FORCED to reveal its empty vaults, game over.

What happens after COMEX collapse?

Paper metals market discredited globally. Physical metals move to TRUE value, many multiples higher than current COMEX price.

Silver could easily run to $300+ gold to $5,000+ initially, and beyond.

Fiat collapse accelerates, bond market chaos, final phase of the monetary reset.

