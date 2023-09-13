Lions and friends…

Auto loan delinquency rates are now at their highest levels since 2008.

Since the Fed started raising rates in March 2022, auto loan delinquency rates have nearly doubled.

For Q2 2023, the auto loan delinquency rate in the US jumped to 7.3%.

This is up from 6.9% in Q1 2023 and above pre-pandemic levels.

Moody’s said that auto loan delinqu…