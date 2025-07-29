Lions…
***Babylon is breaking… and Babylon will burn down it’s own house to hide what lies beneath its floorboards… taking everyone, and everything with it… GM
THE PERFECT ECONOMIC STORM… A convergence of collapse factors, now spiraling into full acceleration.
Exploding Debt. US debt now growing $1.1 trillion+ every 100 days. Interest on debt will soon sur…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.