Earlier, I had a conversation with a gentleman named John in my previous post titled: “Its Now VANCE, Front-Running the Collapse, to Bring in the New World Order.”

If the dollar dies, America dies. FULL STOP.

The dollar IS the foundation of domestic consumption AND production. If the dollar loses more purchasing power via the mechanism of lower rates, this will hurt domestic consumption and production.

To truly make America great again will require a complete rebuild of the domestic economy, and that needs to start with building a strong foundation.

FIRST STEP: Return purchasing power to the currency. This would increase consumption, and therefore production.

Let’s break this down.

Without strong currency purchasing power, the real economy collapses. Workers can’t afford goods. Businesses lose customers, and productivity implodes.

WHAT LOWER RATES REALLY DO.

Right now Trump and Vance are calling for lower rates. In the current environment this is economic suicide disguised as stimulus.

Here is the TRUE chain reaction. Lower rates = weaker dollar. Weaker dollar = higher costs, more inflation.

Inflation = falling real wages, crushed consumption. Crushed consumption = lower productivity. Lower productivity = higher unemployment, more government dependence, Babylon wins.

WHAT SHOULD BE DONE INSTEAD.

The domestic economy must be rebuilt FIRST.

This REQUIRES restoring purchasing power to the dollar. The only way to do that is to tighten monetary policy. This would strengthen the dollar, incentivize savings, along with investment in domestic production.

A stronger dollar = higher real wages = restored consumption = higher productivity = sustainable growth.

Why Higher Rates Are the Hard, But Right Path.

FACT. It would hurt in the short term, yes. But it also would cleanse out zombie companies, push capital into EFFICIENT uses. Strengthen the currency. Rebuild a domestic base of production and consumption.

BOTTOM LINE. America CANNOT survive on debt and consumption. It needs to produce, to consume domestically, to earn and save. Sound right to you?

The Choice Is Clear.

Lower rates = protect debt markets, kill the dollar, enslave the people.

Higher rates = protect the people’s purchasing power, rebuild a real economy, restore national strength.

Which do you believe is the right way to go? The Trump/Vance “solution?”

Or mine…

Be honest, and outline why you prefer one over the other.

