Lions…
I ran a simple Google search on Crimes of SUPERBANK JP Morgan. And this is what I got.
I. Market Manipulation.
Precious Metals Rigging (2012–2020).
JPM traders spoofed gold and silver markets for nearly a decade.
Outcome: $920 million fine largest ever for spoofing (DOJ, CFTC, SEC).
No executive went to jail.
FOREX Cartel Scandal (2015).
JPM admitted to …
