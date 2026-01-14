Gregory’s Newsletter

Jeremy Scott
We're still no where near a dollar collapse 👈 I'm speaking directly to the retail buyers of precious metals, buyers that have just recently purchased over the last few months.

👉 If you are buying metals now (especially silver) you are late. 👈

I'm sorry but that's the truth that few are going to tell you.

We will end up with a higher floor after the sell off (good for us long term holders) but if you're prepping for a collapse.....not happening.

Greg does an outstanding job outlining how the debt machine works, he's not wrong, he's an ace in the hole and is ahead of his time by decades. He gives everyone the playbook on how to survive and one of my favorite mantras he says "Be your own central bank" that's more than a slogan its a way of life.

BUT: Even though we have access to this information, you need to plan accordingly, not panic unrealistically.

I am sitting here typing everyday telling everyone which way the market and society is going (especially in Real Estate since its my bread and butter) to move next in my replies, maybe videos or reels would be more helpful.

So what is next❓

Silver will have a sell off, who knows when, I don't like timing it, but I think after Q2 this year if not sooner.

When we get stimulus and news blurbs, people will be like "Why am I holding this now? It's not even going up like it was, I'll sell it off into something else"

I saw this very same sentiment, but inverted today when someone on X posted that they had sold all their BTC to buy silver....now look at BTC on it's retrace.

Retracing after every hack influencer said we were in a bear market and btc was going to like 50k

If all the influencers are saying the same thing.....Why believe them? You've seen that playbook in politics and in the media your whole lives.....WHY FALL FOR IT❓

Who here bought into the jab? Not this malchick

The market is amazing at giving us boogeyman scenarios to "pump their assets" while simultaneously "giving them exit liquidity" when retail piles in.

It's hyper sophisticated - No one is smarter than the market, but I'll go on a limb and say I am smarter than the narrative implementation scheme that goes on.

This is why I am heavy into altcoins the last 5 years, I know history will repeat itself, I know Ethereum will essentially have all of banking on it, why believe guys who sound like Jamie Dimon and Jim Cramer? Do the opposite of what they say.

Tyler Pelletier's avatar
Tyler Pelletier
1h

What if the Bitcoin dream is actually a nightmare in disguise? After months testing theories with Grok, Gemini & ChatGPT, I’m sharing my findings—for free. Dive into the bear case for crypto: https://tylerpelletier.substack.com/p/bitcoins-doom-loop-why-a-hard-money

