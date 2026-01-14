THE CURRENT U.S. DEBT AND CURRENCY CRISIS ARE GOING BEYOND NUCLEAR.
From Greg M
Lions…
As of now, January 2026, the United States is functionally and totally dependent on debt expansion just to operate… this is the new baseline of America.
The CON-gressional Budget Office (CBO) long-run math shows persistently large AND EXPANDING deficits moving forward…. and a debt path that continues to rise over time with compounding interest… and that means new debt obligations that will not only expand, but will also need to be refinanced.
MAJOR KEY POINT. This is no longer just a debt problem. It’s a debt problem and a currency crisis simultaneously… accelerating.
Result?
An economy trapped, crushed, and a middle-class paying for all of it.
Lions. Once a system is functionally dependent on debt expansion, it becomes dependent on rate suppression and liquidity support.
End Result?
An economic FREEFALL.
Lions. Once you accept reality, you understand the next truth.
MAJOR KEY POINT. Dollar devaluation is not a side effect. It’s the mechanism. That’s the currency crisis… because the “solution” is a controlled loss of purchasing power. (A slow-motion transfer from savers and wage earners to the debt machine).
HOUSING/REAL-ESTATE…
Lions… we're now watching the operating model play out again in housing/real-estate! (IN REAL TIME).
As you already know, Trump has ordered the government to by the Fed’s runoff of MBS. This mechanism creates a government-controlled housing channel positioned to step in as the substitute bid.
Result?
The government now buying “Fed runoff,” effectively replaces the missing natural buyer with a public-sponsored buyer and it socializes risk.
Let’s break that down in plain language.
Fed steps back, Government steps in WITH CASH SUPPLIED BY THE CENTRAL BANK TO BUY MBS.
Lions. That’s not just artificial demand…
1. That’s price support, and
2. That’s distorted price discovery.
And 3. It shifts risk where it always gets shifted in this regime… onto the public balance sheet.
Call it what it is... socialized risk/Socialism.
MAJOR KEY POINT. Every time the system proves it cannot function without intervention, it confirms what we have been warning about for over a decade. Markets are being supported… and the currency is being sacrificed.
The Fallout Spreads Out.
The system issues more debt to operate.
Then it suppresses rates to keep that debt serviceable.
Then it supports liquidity when stress hits.
Then it shifts risk onto the public.
And the currency absorbs the cost through devaluation.
Lions… here AGAIN is the pattern, Crisis, Debt, Support, Debasement, Repeat.
MAJOR KEY POINT. “The Global Angle.” This doesn’t stay contained, and we are already seeing the effect…
Lions. When the reserve currency starts leaning harder on debasement to keep the machine running, the entire world gets pulled into a competitive devaluation environment.
Lions… this is the operating model. As a current example… Venezuela. They Manufacture necessity, (we have taken over a country) therefore expanding US commitments. This in turn expands debt issuance and further liabilities. This in turn expands into more intervention, (more funding), this in turn accelerates currency devaluation.
LIONS FINAL THOUGHT.
The dollar has been fully weaponized against you/the American people… all while the propaganda to the contrary expands…
Lions. Dollar devaluation is a weapon of mass destruction as it attacks the foundation of ordinary life… your ability to save, to plan, to prosper. It turns every paycheck into less food, less security, less future. It is a silent tax that never gets voted on, never gets debated honestly, and never stops collecting.
And the more this debt-expansion/currency debasement regime depends on further intervention to function… the more it must debase…
Result?
A nation is left with levitating markets and a hollowed-out zombified economy and a people who never fully understood what happened.
GM
Key Follow Up
We're still no where near a dollar collapse 👈 I'm speaking directly to the retail buyers of precious metals, buyers that have just recently purchased over the last few months.
👉 If you are buying metals now (especially silver) you are late. 👈
I'm sorry but that's the truth that few are going to tell you.
We will end up with a higher floor after the sell off (good for us long term holders) but if you're prepping for a collapse.....not happening.
Greg does an outstanding job outlining how the debt machine works, he's not wrong, he's an ace in the hole and is ahead of his time by decades. He gives everyone the playbook on how to survive and one of my favorite mantras he says "Be your own central bank" that's more than a slogan its a way of life.
BUT: Even though we have access to this information, you need to plan accordingly, not panic unrealistically.
I am sitting here typing everyday telling everyone which way the market and society is going (especially in Real Estate since its my bread and butter) to move next in my replies, maybe videos or reels would be more helpful.
So what is next❓
Silver will have a sell off, who knows when, I don't like timing it, but I think after Q2 this year if not sooner.
When we get stimulus and news blurbs, people will be like "Why am I holding this now? It's not even going up like it was, I'll sell it off into something else"
I saw this very same sentiment, but inverted today when someone on X posted that they had sold all their BTC to buy silver....now look at BTC on it's retrace.
Retracing after every hack influencer said we were in a bear market and btc was going to like 50k
If all the influencers are saying the same thing.....Why believe them? You've seen that playbook in politics and in the media your whole lives.....WHY FALL FOR IT❓
Who here bought into the jab? Not this malchick
The market is amazing at giving us boogeyman scenarios to "pump their assets" while simultaneously "giving them exit liquidity" when retail piles in.
It's hyper sophisticated - No one is smarter than the market, but I'll go on a limb and say I am smarter than the narrative implementation scheme that goes on.
This is why I am heavy into altcoins the last 5 years, I know history will repeat itself, I know Ethereum will essentially have all of banking on it, why believe guys who sound like Jamie Dimon and Jim Cramer? Do the opposite of what they say.
