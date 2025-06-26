Lions…
This below is a piece of work which I have been working on, along with about 20 others that I will also get out over the next few days/weeks.
There a pattern to economic cycles and wars looking back on history.
But its even bigger than that… ITS A CYCLE EXPOSING THE DEATH OF EMPIRES.
Have a look at this chart below.
I know this is not the best chart…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.