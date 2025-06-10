Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ol Hickory's avatar
Ol Hickory
11h

Trump is the perfect guy to make the conservatives go along with this police state. If Biden was doing the same exact thing, they would be protesting, but since Trump is doing it they’re content. Two party politics caused the death of America as George Washington warned.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
Robert R's avatar
Robert R
11h

Folks today tend to worship themselves. They put their own needs above their immediate families, peers if their general circle. People today are lovers of themselves, proud selfish, full of envy and jealousy, anger, decept, having no natural affection, haters of God and disobedient to parents, without self-control and without natural affection. If we want to change the world it starts with us personally.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
89 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture