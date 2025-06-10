Lions…

I did not write this. What you are about to read was sent to me by a follower of my work, and I was given permission to share it with you. As you read through this, do you see any connection to what we are seeing today?

THE CYCLE: POLICE STATE. FALSE DIVINITY. DEMAND FOR WORSHIP.

Stage 1. Order & Growth. Empire or system rises, unity, prosperity, innovation. People trust the system.

Stage 2. Control Expands. Fear is stoked, “enemies” are created. Police state grows. Surveillance spreads. Rights are quietly stripped. The people are told: “Obey for your safety.”

Stage 3. False Divinity Emerges. Leaders elevate themselves as “saviors.” Media glorifies them. Dissenters are demonized. The system demands not just obedience but worship (literal or ideological).

Stage 4. Collapse or Reset. Corruption eats the system from within. Debt and decay overwhelm it. Internal conflict erupts. The empire falls, either through judgment or war and the cycle begins anew.

WHERE ARE WE NOW? Late Stage 3. False Divinity is emerging NOW. Police state expanding globally. Leaders acting as god-kings. Digital Beast system rising. Collapse and reset are on the horizon.

TIMING PATTERNS. Big cycle ~250–300 years. Generational cycle ~85 years. Economic cycle ~50–60 years. The patterns vary, but the SIGNS are always the same.

EXAMPLES THROUGH HISTORY. The pattern has repeated many times.

Ancient Egypt

Pharaoh was god-king.

Police state ruled by secret informants, military might.

Pharaoh demanded worship as divine.

Ancient Rome

Caesars began as rulers became deified.

Police state used Praetorian Guard to crush dissent.

Demanded literal worship of the emperor.

Nazi Germany

Police state: Gestapo, SS, surveillance everywhere.

Hitler elevated as Führer the singular savior of the Reich.

Children taught to sing praises to Hitler, not God.

Soviet Union (Stalin)

Police state: KGB, mass surveillance, purges.

Stalin treated as a godlike figure giant portraits, required adoration.

State ideology replaced spiritual truth.

North Korea (Today)

Complete police state.

Kim dynasty treated as living gods.

Citizens required to venerate the leader as supreme.

Thoughts? Comments?